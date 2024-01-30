JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd would like to remind its passengers who are departing from Senai International Airport tomorrow morning to arrive at the airport by 7am to avoid any unnecessary delays.

The road from Istana Bukit Serene, here, to the Royal Hangar at the Senai International Airport, will be temporarily closed in the morning to allow the public to bid farewell to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as he makes his way to Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur to be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a brief post on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), Malaysia Airlines said the road closure is scheduled to commence at 7.45am and will remain in effect until the conclusion of Sultan Ibrahim’s departure ceremony.

“Passengers are advised to update their contact details via ‘My Booking’ on Malaysia Airlines’ website to receive timely updates via email and short messaging system (SMS),” read the advisory.

Advertisement

As many as 30,000 Johoreans are expected to gather along the road from Istana Bukit Serene to the Senai International Airport.

The entire 35.5km route will be closed to all motorists from 7.45am tomorrow.

Sultan Ibrahim’s journey from his official residence to the Royal Hangar will take about an hour. Along the way, there will be 15 celebration checkpoint locations.

Advertisement

Upon arrival at the Royal Hangar in the Senai International Airport, Sultan Ibrahim will be greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Sultan Ibrahim will then attend a ceremony where he will inspect a Johor Military Forces (JMF) guard-of-honour before boarding the aircraft accompanied by Onn Hafiz and Mohamed Khaled.

He is scheduled to land at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang at 9.30am.

The 65-year-old Johor monarch will begin his reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective tomorrow.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah concluded his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.