KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on the occasion of the conclusion of His Majesty’s reign as the 16th King of Malaysia.

In his Facebook post, Anwar also prayed for the well-being of His Majesty and Her Majesty, their children, and the entire royal family.

“Deepest gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on the occasion of the conclusion of Your Majesty’s reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI.

“May Your Majesties, princes and princesses and the entire royal family be blessed with good health and always protected by Allah SWT. Daulat Tuanku!” the said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will be succeeded by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who will ascend to the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years, starting tomorrow. — Bernama

