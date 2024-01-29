KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) spent RM30 million last year on repairs and upgrading of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT), Wisma Pegawai, Wisma Bintara and Wisma Laskar at naval bases throughout the country.

RMN Chief Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob said that among the successful repair and upgrade works carried out last year were the RKAT and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) at the Lumut Naval Base.

He added that repairs and upgrading works were also conducted at the naval bases in Kota Kinabalu, Kuantan, and Sandakan, in addition to comprehensive repairs to the Sri Pulai Tower and the Tanjung Pengelih Naval Base.

“Last year, the Sarawak government had on December 26, approved the development of the Naval Region 4 (MAWILLA 4) headquarters in Samalaju, Bintulu, and is now in the final stages of land acquisition, with construction expected to begin this year.

“MAWILLA 4 is crucial for defending the country’s sovereignty against foreign intrusion and to protect the nation’s interests, especially in the South China Sea,” he said.

He made these remarks in his speech during the New Year and his first year in office as the Navy Chief at the Defence Headquarters here today.

Also present were Deputy Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and the president of the National Centre for Defence Studies Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali.

In his address, Abdul Rahman also mentioned that the Ministry of Finance has approved the acquisition request for three units of the Second Batch of Littoral Mission Ship (LMSB2) with combat capabilities for the Royal Malaysian Navy.

He added that technical specifications and negotiations on contract clauses would be conducted with the selected firm once the letter of intent is issued, and RMN aims to complete all contract document requirements before mid-year.

Abdul Rahman added that RMN will also continue its efforts to enhance capabilities and strengthen its fleet with the acquisition of new assets such as the Multi-Role Support Ship (MRSS).

“This need is crucial, especially in ensuring RMN’s logistical operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support within the country and the region can be carried out effectively. I am confident that through the acquisition of these new assets, RMN will be able to conduct operations more efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman also urged RMN staff and officers to continue providing precise support and cooperation to ensure the vision of becoming a credible naval force is achieved. — Bernama