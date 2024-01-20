KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Two patrol boats over 50 years’ old — the KD Sri Sabah and KD Sri Sarawak — were named and recommissioned by the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) for the second time at a ceremony in Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan, yesterday.

The two ships, capable of reaching 22 knots, were commissioned by Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob.

“TLDM is officially receiving two patrol craft that have been repaired to continue service to protect the sovereignty of the maritime waters of the country,” Abdul Rahman said in his speech at the event.

Both ships have undergone extensive upgrades including replating, repowering, and the fitting of modern equipment amounting to a total of RM18 million, aimed to ensure its safe and smooth operation and to improve the quality of life of the ship’s crew.

The ships will be deployed in the east of Sabah, where the shallow and narrow waters will allow them to perform best.

The RMN will also use both ships for training exercises.

Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob (centre) commissions the commanding officers for KD Sri Sabah and KD Sri Sarawak during a ceremony in Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan on January 19, 2024. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Malaysian Navy

Both ships were first commissioned by the TLDM in 1967 but, after 34 years, were transferred to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in 2006.

In 2022, the two ships were returned to the TLDM to support its operations pending the arrival of new assets.

“The ships are not part of the 15to5 transformation plan which focuses on acquiring new assets.

“Nevertheless, this initiative has succeeded in preparing two ships needed for operations in a shorter time while waiting for new ships which are — Littoral Combat Ship dan Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 to join the armada,” Abdul Rahman said.

The two ships will be temporarily placed at the Kuantan Naval Base before starting service.

Abdul Rahman also appointed LtCdr Mohd Fairuz Ahmad Fauzi and LtCdr Anwar Redhwan Lokman Hakim as commanding officers of KD Sri Sabah and KD Sri Sarawak, respectively.