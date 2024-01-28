KUCHING, Jan 28 — A local bistro owner in his 40’s has lodged a police report on Friday claiming that he lost around RM370,000 to a cryptocurrency investment scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata in a statement today, said the victim was introduced to the investment called “Sat Coin” in October 2021.

“The suspect told the victim that he would get a fixed profit of 10 per cent each month and his capital would be returned within a year,” said Mancha.

He added that the suspect also offered the victim two investment packages worth US$30,000 (RM141,825) and US$10,000.

Interested in the offer, Mancha said the victim made a total of 16 online transactions to the three of the suspect’s account and a company’s account totalling to RM370,000 between October 2021 and April 2022.

He added that the victim was also given a website account called “Restart” to track his investment.

“The victim only realised that he was scammed after failing to gain access into the ‘Restart’ website as his account has been blocked since May 2022,” he said.

The victim also claimed that the suspect has disappeared and could not be contacted.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mancha advised the public to not easily believe in investment schemes that promise lucrative returns within a short period of time.

He also warned the public against downloading any android package kit (APK) from untrusted source, and urged them to only invest on platforms that are registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and Securities Commission.

He said the public should immediately call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they feel that they have been scammed.

Further information on the modus operandi of scammers can be found at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or by visiting the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Facebook page. — Borneo Post