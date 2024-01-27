PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained an order to extend the remand of a former political secretary to a former minister and a businessman with the title of Datuk Seri for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from several companies that secured tenders in a ministry.

Advertisement

The MACC, in a statement here today, said the remand order against the two suspects, both in their 40s, had been extended for another three days until January 30.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Ain Nurshahira Sahzan at the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court today.

Before this, the MACC had obtained an order to remand the two men for four days, which expired today.

Advertisement

They are believed to have received bribes from several companies, including contractors who secured work tenders in a ministry from around 2020 to 2021 worth millions of ringgit.

It is learnt that the MACC had seized several luxury vehicles, comprising a Rolls Royce Ghost V12 Ewb, Mercedes-Benz G63 Amg Brabus, Range Rover Autobiography, Porche Cayenne, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mini Cooper Works Rhd, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire dan Mercedes-Benz S400L which were believed purchased with the proceeds of corruption.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director (special operations) Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the further remand of the two suspects and that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

Advertisement