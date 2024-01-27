MELAKA, Jan 27 ― Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said he agrees with Umno Supreme Council's proposal to urge the government to immediately establish the Malaysia Gig Economy Commission and will endeavour to bring the matter to the Cabinet meeting next week.

The Madani government spokesman said that there is merit in the proposal considering the boom in the gig economy, such as food delivery services.

“I see that the gig economy is rapidly growing, it is diverse, there are aspects of the free market or the market that plays a role, especially in terms of wages and so on.

“But for me, one of the most important aspects is the welfare of gig workers... that's why I have consistently stated and, to the best of my ability, made efforts to help ride-hailing riders,” he said when approached by reporters at the Jiwa Madani Programme in Kampung Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh, here today.

The event had several activities, including booths for Cenral Database Hub (Padu) registration, Rahmah Sales, and free health check-ups by various agencies, including under the Ministry of Communications, to assist the local community.

The programme, which started around 8am, was enlivened by the presence of approximately 1,000 residents from the surrounding villages and was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Deputy Speakers of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly Kerk Chee Yee and Fairul Nizam.

Yesterday, Umno Secretary-General Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was reported as saying that the Umno Supreme Council unanimously agreed to request the government to promptly establish the Malaysia Gig Economy Commission to ensure the welfare and rights of gig economy workers in Malaysia are safeguarded.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that about 56,000 people have registered at the Padu booths of the programme as of yesterday, and he urged more people, especially civil servants, to come forward and register with the system.

He said this is crucial as it can ensure that an individual is eligible for direct assistance from the government. ― Bernama