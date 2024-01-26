KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn will resign effective February 16, 2024, and assume the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) on February 19, 2024.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said the fund is looking forward to Ahmad Zulqarnain’s dynamic and focused leadership driving it to greater heights.

“The entire EPF team is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and looks forward to Ahmad Zulqarnain’s leadership and strategic direction in fulfilling the EPF’s mission to safeguard the retirement future and wellbeing of EPF’s 15.9 million members,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zulqarnain succeeds senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who was appointed as the minister of finance II last month after leading the fund since March 1, 2021.

The EPF said Ahmad Zulqarnain brings with him strong corporate background, having served as the CEO of Danajamin Nasional Bhd and the deputy managing director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd prior to his appointment.

In a separate statement, PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said Ahmad Zulqarnain’s leadership has been instrumental in laying out the new three-year strategic plan and steering the fund management company towards improving portfolio returns, operational agility, and reinforcing the organisation’s ability to be progressive while effectively responding to dynamic challenges.

“On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff at PNB, I extend our heartfelt thanks to Zulqarnain for his invaluable contributions to PNB, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd and PNB’s group of companies during his tenure here,” he said.

Ahmad Zulqarnain has helmed PNB for more than three years and played a crucial role in advancing the PNB’s mandate, achieving significant business milestones and in cultivating innovation.

“He has been passionate in solidifying the trust of the nation in PNB and renewing the organisation’s overarching purpose: To uplift the financial lives of Malaysians across generations,” PNB said. — Bernama