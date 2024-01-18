CYBERJAYA, Jan 18 — The appointment of the new Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive officer will be decided soon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking to newsmen at a resort here where unity government ministers are having a retreat, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the names of several candidates have been submitted, but the appointment needs to go through several processes.

“As usual, all our appointments go through the screening of the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission), IRB (Inland Revenue Board), Royal Malaysia Police, and Bank Negara. Sometimes, it takes a few weeks,” he said.

The position is currently vacant following the appointment of the previous CEO, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, as Minister of Finance II in a Cabinet reshuffle on December 12.

On the water tariff adjustments for domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, to take effect on February 1, Anwar said the Federal Government agreed to the increase after requests from all states.

“It has been explained that all states have asked us to increase it (tariff) in meetings with the menteris besar and chief ministers.

“...and there are states that have not increased it for over 40 years... they proposed it, and the Federal Government agreed,” Anwar said.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced the adjustment yesterday, which saw an average increase of 22 cents per cubic metre.

It said the tariff adjustment could no longer be postponed avoiding jeopardising the sustainability of the water services industry in the long term, thereby impacting the quality of the water supply services enjoyed by the people. — Bernama