KUANTAN, Jan 26 ― All five victims of the landslide at Kampung Batu 59, Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands were confirmed to be Myanmar nationals, according to the Cameron Highlands District Disaster Management Committee.

They are Shing Lan Har, 56; Shing Aung, 39; Om Myue, 38; Haphey, 36, and Thang Moung, 25.

“Cameron Highlands police were alerted to the incident at 2.10am on Friday and rushed to the location to inspect and coordinate the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“Inspection found that the landslide has cut off access to the scene which is accessible only by four-wheel vehicles,” it said in a statement today.

The committee also advises the public not to speculate about the incident and contact the operations room at 05-4915999 or the nearest police station if they have any information.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM) and the K9 unit had been deployed to the scene of the incident.

He said they were also assisted by special forces from Perak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“All the victims, including a woman, are believed to be living in a house that was buried in the landslide,” he said in a statement.

In a related development, he said that the department also received a report of a landslide incident in Ulu Sungai Palas, Cameron Highlands at 9.33pm yesterday, but it did not involve any casualties or damage. ― Bernama