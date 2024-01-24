PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — No Malaysians are affected by the earthquake that struck northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region yesterday.
Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement today that it is monitoring developments in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred at 2.09am (local time) on Tuesday.
Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and advice issued by the local authorities, the statement added.
Advertisement
AdvertisementWisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing at No. 2, Liang Ma Qiao Bei Jie, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600, China or call 00-8610-6532-2531 or 00-8613718942581 (emergency — after office hours) or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama