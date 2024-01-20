KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 20 — The Terengganu government today launched the Terengganu Tourism and Cultural Calendar (COE 2024) as an effort to promote the state’s tourism sector this year.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the calendar filled with 12 iconic events and 62 tourism events was outlined to meet Terengganu’s target of attracting 4.5 million tourists.

“COE 2024 features tourism and cultural events covering all tourism segments and will be held in all districts in Terengganu,” he said.

Advertisement

“The listings for COE 2024 will take into account all elements including the strength and impact of organising the event in an effort to attract visitors as well as to contribute to the socio-economics of people in the state. In fact, every event held will feature its own uniqueness.”

He said this after launching the COE 2024, through the ‘Senandung Terengganu’ programme, which is the curtain-raiser of the calendar, held at a shopping centre here today. The event was attended by Terengganu Tourism Department director Ahmad Ridzwan Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Razali said the state government also welcomes the cooperation and support of investors or event organisers who are interested in organising events which can boost the state’s tourism industry.

Advertisement

Among the other iconic events in the calender this year are ‘Karnival Beautiful Terengganu’ on February 23 and 24; ‘Pelita Raya Terengganu’ (March 19-23); ‘Festival Candat Sotong’ (May 18-19); ‘Kenyir Geopark Eco-Fest’ (May 29-June 1); ‘Kejohanan Kuda Lasak Piala Sultan Mizan’ (October 24-27); and the ‘4x4 Rainforest Challenge and International Monsoon Casting Tournament’ in December. — Bernama