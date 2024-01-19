JOHOR BARU, Jan 19 — The Johor Immigration Department arrested 24 foreign migrant women for misusing their travel document conditions during several raids targeting massage centres in Masai here yesterday.

The raids were part of an ongoing Immigration Department initiative called Ops Gegar to keep a check on foreign migrant workers who misuse their social visit passes or employment permits.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the operation involved several teams of enforcement officers that targeted four massage centres in the Masai area at 5.30pm.

“The enforcement team arrested all the foreign women who were found to be abusing their social visit passes and the temporary work visit passes by working as massage therapists at the premises.

“The women arrested were aged between 21 and 42. They consisted of 17 Vietnamese nationals, four Indonesian and two Thai,” he said in a statement today.

Baharuddin said the enforcement teams also confiscated six sets of body massage equipment, 10 units of condoms, six room access key cards and RM2,275 in cash during the raids.

Johor Immigration Department enforcement officers speak to foreign women believed to be working as therapists during a raid at a massage centre in Masai, near Johor Baru, January 18, 2024. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Immigration Dept

He explained that those detained and arrested had committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for overstaying.

“The foreign women will also be investigated under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, for violating the conditions of their visit pass,” he said.

Baharuddin said notices were also issued to six local individuals from the premises for them to appear at the Johor Immigration Department to assist in investigations.

“The Immigration Department has detected many foreigners who are abusing the facilities granted to them for their stay in Malaysia. Most are found to be working illegally with some even engaging in immoral activities.

“The department will not hesitate to take action against employers and premise owners that employ the foreign migrant workers without valid documents and work permits,” he said.

Since late last year, the Immigration Department has been active in clamping down on undocumented foreign migrants through several nationwide operations.

The operations also targeted foreign migrants who misuse their social visit passes by being employed without valid documents.