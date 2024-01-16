ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 16 — The Johor Immigration Department arrested nine foreigners suspected of working without valid permits and for overstaying during an operation dubbed Op Hijau at a nursery here on Monday.

State Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said that the 10.40am raid was carried out following public complaints about the presence of foreigners at the premises.

“Of the 26 foreign nationals inspected, nine were detained — six men and one woman from Indonesia and two men from Myanmar, all aged 28 to 48.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)( c) and Section 15 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963. A local man has been issued a notice to appear at the office to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

In a separate statement, Baharuddin said nine premises in Muar and two in Endau, Mersing were inspected under Op Sapu, Op Belanja, Op Minyak, Op Kutip, Op Mahir and Op Pelantar.

He said eight men, four from Bangladesh, two from Myanmar and one each from Nepal and Vietnam, all aged between 22 and 38, were arrested during the raids on Sunday (January 14) and Monday (Jan 15) between 10.30 am and 7 pm,” he said. — Bernama

