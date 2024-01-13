IPOH, Jan 13 — The Immigration Department has crippled a prostitution syndicate which conducted vice activities via social media and charging between RM200 and RM1,000, since last year.Immigration Department deputy-director general (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said in raids at five separate locations involving two prostitution premises and three KTV entertainment centres here, 131 foreigners and 10 local citizens believed to be caretakers of the premises were detained.The suspects aged between 18 and 36 comprise 52 women from China, 41 women from Vietnam, 21 women from Thailand, two women from Indonesia, a woman from Laos, eight men from Bangladesh, four men from Myanmar, a Bangladeshi man, and a stateless man, he told a press conference here today.He said 32 of the Chinese women, 15 Vietnamese women, eight Thai women, two Indonesian women and one Myanmar man were found to have valid social visit passes (PLS), special passes, temporary employment passes (PLKS) and employment passes, while the rest did not have any valid travel documents.The team of immigration officers seized condoms, premises documents and keys, passports, RM14,155 cash, 12 mobile phones, towels and CCTVs. — Bernama