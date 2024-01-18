KUALA LIPIS, Jan 18 — The Pahang government has set a target for Lipis district, which was proclaimed as a National Geopark today, to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp) by 2026, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said.

He said the recognition as the 11th National Geopark in the country took effect on November 9 last year, a year after the Pahang government began efforts to obtain certification.

This recognition makes Lipis Geopark, covering the entire Lipis district and spanning 5,408 square kilometres, the youngest and largest National Geopark in Malaysia at present, he said.

“Lipis Geopark is in line with the draft plan of the Pahang Heritage Destination Blueprint 2024-2028, to make Pahang a world-class destination for Unesco-named sites under the categories of World Heritage Site (WHS), Man and Biosphere Reserve (MAB), and UGGp,” he said.

Advertisement

Wan Rosdy was speaking at the proclamation ceremony of Lipis as a National Geopark at Taman Negara Sungai Relau here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the event and officiated the proclamation ceremony.

Wan Rosdy said among the areas designated as National Geopark sites are the Lipis Geopark Aspiration Gallery, National Value Geosite and Geotourism Value Geosite, each with its piece of history that can be shared with tourists.

Advertisement

“I was informed that there is evidence of the collision of two smaller continents, West Malaya and East Malaya, in this area about 200 million years ago, forming the Peninsula as it is today.

“Another piece of geological history is found in several limestone hills, such as Gua Bama and Gua Panjang, where there is a border of rocks that is 250 million years old, and a ‘mass extinction’ occurred, wiping out more than 95 per cent of life on its surface,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said recognition as a National Geopark does not mean that development cannot be implemented; adding that it can be continued by focusing on sustainable development approaches.

Meanwhile, Huang, in his speech, said Lipis’ recognition was made through the National Geopark Committee Meeting, with the Geopark Implementation Committee conducting an assessment visit from September 24 to 28 last year.

Lipis Geopark, located at the eastern foot of the Titiwangsa Range, has a diverse geological composition, and various species of fossils in protected areas in Taman Negara and the permanent forest reserve area.

“The Lipis area is rich in geological diversity with 28 geosites, six biotopes as well as nine cultural sites.

“Taman Negara Sungai Relau in Merapoh is among the centres of biological diversity with 194 species of flora, including endemic species. It forms a unique canopy like a bonsai forest at the peak of Gunung Tahan,” he said. — Bernama