KUALA LIPIS, Jan 18 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that he was extremely nervous during his special appearance reading the news for the first time yesterday.

His Majesty said that the experience of reading the news on the special slot, called Buletin Diraja, on TV3’s Buletin Utama, with the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was also more difficult than berucap (giving speeches).

“I was extremely nervous when reading the news yesterday. The Permaisuri was quite relaxed. Maybe she (Tunku Azizah) has practised several times.

“Many people don’t know that the room (news studio) was very cold. If you don’t believe it, it’s good to visit the newsroom,” said His Majesty.

Advertisement

Al-Sultan Abdullah shared this at the proclamation ceremony of Lipis as National Geopark, at the Sungai Relau National Park, here today.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Last night, for the first time, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong made a special appearance reading the news for almost 15 minutes, after accepting a special invitation to present an exclusive news segment.

Advertisement

During his visit to Lipis today, Al-Sultan Abdullah also shared his experience of meeting one of the local residents, who had played football with him in his youth.

The man shared his story of them playing football with the King, when Al-Sultan Abdullah greeted and mingled with the local residents, near the landing site for the helicopter which ferried His Majesty to this district.

“I feel so touched when some of the villagers remembered that I used to play football here. I don’t remember much but I was reminded by a villager who admitted that he had tackled me that day.

“I don’t remember the year but I was still very young then. I was moved by the memory of the people here, and I want to go back and take my children to play football here,” said His Majesty. — Bernama