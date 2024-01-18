KUALA LIPIS, Jan 18 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has decreed the Pahang government to prioritise the issue of environmental sustainability and should not be compromised in development planning.

His Majesty said the state government, in its efforts to find sources of state revenue, should continue to preserve environmental treasures so that they will last for generations to come.

“I believe Pahang is a big and fortunate state because there are beautiful hills, islands and parks that we can be proud of. I hope that in developing the state, the state government will preserve these environmental treasures.

“I am concerned that if there is no long-term planning, it will cause problems for the future generations. That is why all parties in all districts must learn which are the areas that can be developed and be careful when approving projects in Pahang,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in his Royal Address after the Proclamation Ceremony of Lipis as a National Geopark at Taman Negara, Sungai Relau here today.

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised that development should not be done hastily, but implemented moderately and in stages because instant development has the risk of bringing other problems relating to traffic congestion and cleanliness.

“In addition to preserving environmental treasures, urban areas must also be kept beautiful and clean. Don't want dirty urban areas and attention must be paid to this. This is required and desired in Islam.

“When I come back, I will visit every district and town so that all these areas are clean because I don't want any diseases in Pahang,” said His Majesty, who also expressed a desire for the state to be an example for other states.

His Majesty also congratulated all parties involved in ensuring Lipis is recognised as the 11th National Geopark in Malaysia on November 9, 2023.

The other National Geoparks are Jerai, Kedah; Kinta and Lenggong (Perak); Kinabalu (Sabah); Labuan; Sarawak Delta (Sarawak); Gombak-Hulu Langat (Selangor); Stong (Kelantan); Kenyir (Terengganu); and Perlis.

Langkawi and Kinabalu, meanwhile, have received recognition as Unesco Global Geoparks. ― Bernama