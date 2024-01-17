BALIK PULAU, Jan 17 — The police arrested two women and a man, who are believed to be mule account holders for several fraud syndicates, which caused three victims to lose RM279,450 recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, said that in the first case, the police arrested a 24-year-old woman in Bayan Lepas yesterday, to assist in the investigation.

He said that, based on the investigation, the woman became a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate dealing in getting commission online by a non-existent company, causing a victim to lose RM213,200.

“As for the second case, we arrested the 24-year-old man in Bayan Lepas, and he is believed to be the mule account holder to a phone scam syndicate, by posing as a police officer and Pos Malaysia employee.

“Based on the investigation, his victim has made several online transactions to the bank account, totalling RM19,150,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kamarul Rizal said that the third suspect, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested here yesterday for being a mule account holder for a syndicate, by posing as a courier company employee and a police officer.

He said that the investigation found that a victim had made four online transactions amounting to RM57,000.

“All three individuals were remanded for further investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The public is advised to check the account number provided by any individuals for such a purpose.

The public can check such accounts on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department portal via https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or it can also be downloaded on the Google Play Store Application Check Mule CCID, before making any transaction,” he said. — Bernama