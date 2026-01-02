KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Applications for Phase 1 of the Media Innovation Fund, aimed at strengthening the national media ecosystem through technology adoption and talent development, are open from January 1 until January 14.

The Ministry of Communications, in a Facebook post today, said applications are open to media organisations registered with the Information Department as well as personnel holding a Media Accreditation Card.

“The funding covers four main scopes, namely media training to enhance the skills of media practitioners, technology encompassing software and the adoption of the latest technologies.

“The equipment scope includes the purchase or rental of technical equipment, as well as research and development (R&D) covering content innovation, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI),” the post said.

The ministry also said that within the training scope, funding covers training on new technologies or methodologies, as well as the cost of organising or participating in training programmes, while the technology scope covers funding for audio, video, AI, automation, or graphics software that supports content production.

The scope for equipment, hardware and supporting facilities includes funding for cameras, computers, audio equipment, small studios, servers and other ICT equipment, while content R&D involves funding for studies on the development of innovative content, including the use of AI and new technologies.

Application forms can now be downloaded via https://danainovasimedia.komunikasi.gov.my.

According to the post, completed application forms may be submitted by hand to the Media Innovation Fund secretariat at the Ministry of Communications in Putrajaya or via email to [email protected] on or before January 14. — Bernama