BALIK PULAU, Jan 5 ― The police arrested a man believed to be a mule account holder for a non-existent online investment syndicate which caused the victim to lose RM32,597, recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that the 48-year-old man was arrested in Bayan Lepas, on Wednesday, by the district Commercial Crime Investigation Division team as a result of public tip-off and intelligence.

“Police received a report from a victim in connection with a report in Bayan Lepas who had been duped into investing in non-existent investment by the syndicate and acted on that, we arrested the man to help with the investigation.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the victim has made transactions to several different bank accounts amounting to RM32,597 and further investigations are still underway,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the man was remanded for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

Account mules are individuals who hand over their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and personal identification numbers (PIN) to others to be used in criminal activities. ― Bernama

