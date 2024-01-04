KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A total of 160,095 bank accounts and phone numbers, related to scammers, have been listed in the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) SemakMule System database.

Its director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said since the system was developed in 2018, the portal, which aims to help the public check account numbers and suspicious phone numbers, has been visited 24 million times, with searches totalling 21 million.

“From the total number of searches, 1.5 million users believe that the search has given positive answers, and CCID believes that the feedback has helped users and saved their money from being transferred to a scammer’s account.

“The public is advised to use this facility to avoid losing their money,” he said, in a special CCID press conference, here today.

Apart from that, Ramli said that the SemakMule portal has also won second place in the 2023 Public Sector Premier Innovation Award, organised by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU).

“The success is a recognition for the police, especially from the aspect of delivering public services for the well-being of the people,” he said.

SemakMule is a platform for people to check bank accounts and phone numbers used for commercial crime cases. — Bernama

