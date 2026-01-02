KAPIT, Jan 2 — A man was found sprawled in a back lane of a multi-storey carpark along Jalan Yong Muk Chai here this morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as nearby shops were still closed at the time.

Initial investigation suggested that the man may have fallen from the multi-storey carpark.

A worker at a nearby coffeeshop said she heard a loud noise before discovering the man lying on the road.

Checks at the scene found no visible bleeding or bloodstains on the road surface.

Paramedics later arrived and transported the man to Kapit Hospital.

A hospital source said the man has received treatment and is currently under observation. — The Borneo Post