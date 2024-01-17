KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Police today confirmed that they have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of two brothers in Taman Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, near here.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the arrest was made on January 11 in Kuala Lumpur and the suspect is still under remand.

Ahmad Faizal said Dang Wangi district police headquarters was investigating the case under sexual assault after one of the two siblings was found at the Pasar Seni LRT station on January 11.

Media reports said earlier that the two brothers, aged 17 and 16, were reported to have gone missing on the morning of January 1 after returning from performing prayers at a surau near their housing area.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the 42-year-old man was arrested in front of a hotel in Jalan Sultan, Kuala Lumpur.

“The individual has been remanded for seven days until January 19 and the case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said in a statement today.

Allaudeen said investigations showed that the boys were not kidnapped as reported but had gone out of their house in Hulu Bernam, Selangor.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03- 21159999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama