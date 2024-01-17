KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The number of flood evacuees, housed in six temporary evacuation centres in the three states, has increased slightly to 280 people, as at noon today, compared with 278 people reported this morning.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, out of the total, 80 of them are from 22 families in Johor who are taking shelter in three relief centres, which includes 65 people from 19 families in two centres in Segamat and 15 people from three families in a centre in Batu Pahat.

In Pahang, a total of 101 people from 34 families remain accommodated at a relief centre in Rompin, while in Sabah, 99 people from 42 families are accommodated in two centres in Beluran.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are at dangerous levels.

They are Sungai Muar in Segamat and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (both in Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Arau (Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also said that 17 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents.

They include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun (Terengganu), Jalan Sungai Tiang in Baling (Kedah) and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

It also said that in Kuching, Sarawak, 38 evacuees remain in a relief centre, following a fire incident involving nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in another statement, issued a warning of continuous rain at alert levels in Pahang and Johor, starting tomorrow (January 18) until Saturday (January 20).

It said that the areas involved in Pahang are Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, while Johor includes Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

MetMalaysia also issued a similar warning which is expected to occur from today until tomorrow in Sarawak, which includes Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu and Dalat). — Bernama