IPOH, Jan 10 ― Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad reminded the public not to make any speculations regarding the alleged Molotov cocktail attack at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham early today, but to leave the matter to the police.

He said this was because any speculation would not only interfere with the police investigation, but could invite things that affect people’s harmony.

“As the chairman of the security committee, I hope that there will be no problems, or (involve) an act of mischief or revenge. If that happens, it will make our country unsafe.

“I would also like to remind you that we all need to act sensibly and not do anything inhumane or that is against the law,” he said when met by reporters after delivering his speech at the Executive Talk and New Year Message here. today.

Earlier, Perak Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspects in the incident. ― Bernama

