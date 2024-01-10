IPOH, Jan 10 — Police found a Molotov cocktail in the fire incident that occurred at Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham house in Ayer Tawar, Manjung early this morning.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that police are tracking down an individual who is believed to be involved in the hurling of a Molotov cocktail at Ngeh's house compound.

“Attempts to track down the suspect are underway by the authorities.

“The public is advised not to speculate, as this could hamper police investigations,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

However, he added that the case would be viewed from various angles.

Cops found a Molotov cocktail in the fire incident at Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham’s house in Ayer Tawar near Manjung. ― Picture courtesy of Perak police

“Those with information can contact the investigating officer ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim at 019-3927837 to assist in the investigations,” he said.

Mohd Yusri said the Manjung district police headquarters was alerted by Ngeh over the fire incident via an emergency call.

He said that Ngeh’s cars namely a Mercedes Benz, Honda CR-V and Toyota Hilux were damaged in the fire incident.