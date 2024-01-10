IPOH, Jan 10 — Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s house here caught fire early this morning, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed today.

Advertisement

A spokesman from department said that the incident occurred at around 3am, and that there were no casualties.

“Three vehicles at the house parking area were damaged in the fire. The cars include a Mercedes E300, which damaged about 80 per cent, a Honda CRV damaged about five per cent and a Toyota Hilux, which also damaged about five per cent.

“Meanwhile, the porch ceiling and the garage roof were also damage about 10 per cent,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked if the fire incident resulted from an act of arson, the spokesman said that the authorities are still investigating the matter.

Separately, Perak police chief Datuk Yusri Hassan Basri told the Malaysiakini news portal that arson was suspected in the incident.

Ngeh recently caused controversy by suggesting non-Muslims be included in a special committee on Shariah law, which he later withdrew.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME