KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — PAS has condemned the alleged arson attack on Perak DAP leader Ngeh Koo Ham’s house this morning as unacceptable.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said if observed from any aspect, it is a conduct that has not only violated laws, but is against the principles of basic society’s needs of peace and harmony.

“PAS believes that differences in views and beliefs do not justify such actions that have gone beyond the limits of law and morality, especially when it threatened lives and property safety.

“Therefore every effort must be made immediately to diffuse the possible tension that could have been a result of the indifferences,” Takiyuddin said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He added that apart from that, all parties also need to be more careful about voicing any views, positions or suggestions that cool contribute to tension and disharmony of the society that may have sparked and led to a bigger fire.

“In the meantime, PAS is also hopeful that Ngeh and his family should continue to stay calm and not to be too affected by the incident based on the fact that he always have the sympathy and moral support by all Malaysians who love peace,” Takiyuddin said.

Earlier today, the party’s information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had also expressed sympathy over the incident believed to be a Molotov cocktail attack which caused damage to Ngeh’s house and vehicles.

Advertisement

While there were no casualties involved, three cars were affected including a Mercedes E300 which was almost completely razed.

Also partially burnt were a Honda CRV, and Toyota Hilux as well as the house’s porch roof.

Ngeh and his wife were reportedly asleep during the incident before a passerby rang their doorbell and alerted them of the fire.