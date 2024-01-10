KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today opened the Menara Merdeka 118 here.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Their Majesties were welcomed on arrival at the tower by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also minister of energy transition and public utilities, and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) group chairman Tan Sri Raja Arshad Raja Tun Uda.

Menara Merdeka 118 is owned by PNB through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd.

The sophisticated tower, standing at 678.9 metres with 118 floors, is the second tallest in the world after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, with a height of 828 metres.

Designed by Melbourne-based Fender Katsalidis, the structure includes the tower’s 40-storey spire (160.4 metres). — Bernama

