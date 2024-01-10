KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysians should view Menara Merdeka 118 as the country’s success in navigating the twists and turns of independence and building a diverse and multicultural nation based on the spirit of nationalism.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the new landmark symbolises the people celebrating the diversity of the country as an independent nation.

“From any perspective, this tower reflects how our country has gone through the passage of time, ultimately emerging successful in various fields with a social structure and values of unity according to our mould.

“Therefore, Malaysians should feel proud because Menara Merdeka 118 is evidence of Malaysia’s continuous success,” His Majesty said during the opening ceremony of Menara Merdeka 118 here today.

Also gracing the historic event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah also officially opened the Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque, which is the main mosque at the Menara Merdeka 118 complex, while also expressing gratitude for naming the mosque after him.

“It is a valuable reminder and gift to me and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, which we will appreciate for as long as we live,” His Majesty said.

In addition, Al-Sultan Abdullah also congratulated everyone in Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) for making the construction of Menara Merdeka 118 a reality.

His Majesty also expressed confidence that PNB, as a major national investment institution, will continue to advance in efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

“Let us pray together that the country’s economy will continue to prosper, and peace and prosperity will prevail for our beloved Malaysia,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Menara Merdeka 118 is owned by PNB through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd.

The sophisticated tower, a height of 678.9 metres with 118 floors, is the second tallest in the world after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, with a height of 828 metres.

Besides this, Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed PNB’s efforts to restore the Merdeka Stadium to its original form as in 1957.

“Now, beautifully standing at this historically significant location is a tower at a height of 678.9 metres with a symbolic spire representing the proclamation of independence by the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj 67 years ago.

“This new landmark, proudly standing in front of the revered stadium that witnessed the birth of an independent nation, carries a thousand significant meanings,” His Majesty said. — Bernama