KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said the police received 43 reports nationwide on the “Dubai Move”, which is purportedly a plot to topple the unity government.

He said an investigation paper was opened yesterday under Section 124C.

“Yesterday, the police received a total of 43 reports throughout Malaysia in relation to viral videos and recordings on social media of three to four people who are accused of being involved in activities harmful to parliamentary democracy.

“We have already opened an investigation paper on these 43 reports. We opened only one investigation paper under Section 124C of the Penal Code,” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

Advertisement

“This is an activity or preparatory act that will harm parliamentary democracy and also cause instability and threaten public order,” he added.

Section 124C covers the offence of attempting to commit activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy and comes with a mandatory jail term of up to 15 years.

Razarudin added that of the four people, only three will be called for questioning.

Advertisement

“We can’t get Raja Petra Kamarudin because he is in Manchester. But we can get Wan Muhammad Azri or Papagomo, we can get Badrul Hisham Shaharin @ Chegubard, and we can call Salim Iskandar over his TikTok content,” he said.

He said the four should not be discussing the issue as they do not have the authority to do so.

“What we see is Raja Petra, who is abroad, talking for more than 10 days about the fall of this government in relation to 120 statutory declarations. We have to investigate.

“This is someone who has no authority and no locus standi to discuss government affairs. What if the prime minister tries to attract investors to Malaysia? This might deter them because Malaysia appears unstable.

“Like I said, this is harmful to parliamentary democracy. If it is true, the leader or secretary-general of a party will seek an audience with the Agong or reveal this matter in Parliament,” he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed that the cops have received eight reports from representatives of political parties regarding the “Dubai Move”.

The ouster plot against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, first disclosed by Community Communication Department (J-KOM) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop on December 30, was confirmed by both Opposition and government figures last week.

Perikatan Nasional elections chief Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor clarified that the “Dubai Move” did not take place in the United Arab Emirates capital as claimed, but in downtown Chow Kit here.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also said he had received intelligence reports authenticating the ouster plot.

Anwar has acknowledged the plot allegations but has played them down, saying he prefers to focus on his government work.