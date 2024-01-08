KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Kuala Lumpur police have received eight reports from representatives of political parties regarding the “Dubai Move” that is said to be aimed in toppling the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed the matter when contacted, stating that the reports were lodged at various locations, including the Putrajaya, Cheras and Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

“The investigation will be handled by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahathir Mohd Yunus, Special Functions Officer to the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin, told reporters after lodging a police report over the matter at the Cheras district police headquarters today that the move clearly aimed to disrupt the parliamentary democratic system even with the presence of the anti-party hopping law.

PKR Youth Legal Bureau chief Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi, who lodged a report at the Dangi Wangi district police headquarters, urged the police to investigate those linked to the move, including controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin.

“Our country needs political stability to build shared economic prosperity, stern action needs to be taken against those threatening the stability of the existing government of the day,” he stressed.

Also, Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed that they received two police reports regarding the matter when contacted by Bernama, and said that investigations were ongoing.

On December 30, Community Communications Department deputy director-general (Community Communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported to have claimed that there was a move to topple the government involving certain leaders from both sides of the political divide that took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. — Bernama