KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Uptake among ministries and the general public, especially among the vulnerable groups, is crucial to ensure the Central Database Hub’s (Padu) success in closing Malaysia’s socio-economic gap, according to the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS).

Being the country’s most comprehensive database, it is expected to improve the distribution of subsidies while enabling monitoring activities to be done in intervals in the medium to long term.

IDEAS chief executive officer Tricia Yeoh said the initiative would minimise inaccuracies among target groups that in turn help to eliminate wastage by determining the type of subsidies and aid required.

“It is therefore crucial that initial flaws in the system be corrected in order for the database to meet its intended objectives efficiently and effectively.

“Furthermore, the public would benefit from more clarity on Padu’s mechanism and how it will be utilised to roll out targeted subsidies as intended,” she said, adding that the long-awaited initiative, if run well, would be a game-changer.

She also noted that targeted aid could be a powerful tool in alleviating poverty in Malaysia as the nation envisions becoming a high-income country by 2028.

Tricia also stressed the importance of upgrading data security measures that would lead to improved public trust and boost uptake among the general public.

Meanwhile, IDEAS director of research, Juita Mohamad said it is crucial for the government to also introduce measures that ensure vulnerable groups in both urban and rural areas have equal access to the database so that their personal information can be updated online.

“Outreach and communication activities should be prioritised for groups with relatively lower digital literacy levels so that the needed support and aid can be received on time,” she said.

The institute also suggested that the government introduce the Omnibus Act swiftly to include provisions on the treatment of personal data by the public sector as previously announced to address concerns over personal data protection.

“Furthermore, the Act will also enable data sharing and cloud storage to take place among government agencies,” it added. — Bernama