GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — A total of 404 individuals in Penang have registered in the Central Database Hub (Padu) system as of 6pm yesterday, based on data collected from registration counters opened in seven locations throughout the state.

State Statistics Department director Khairolnizam Hassan said these counters were activated following the system’s launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, with 77 people registered on the first day.

“Most of them are senior citizens who happened to visit the counters for other purposes and discovered the Padu system. After receiving explanations, they immediately registered, and so far, all processes have been running smoothly,” he told Bernama here today.

The seven locations are the Sungai Pinang and Taman Prestij Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Balik Pulau; Taman Gelugor Indah PEDi, Tasek Gelugor; Komtar Urban Transformation Centre; Simpang Ampat Rural Transformation Centre; Penang Statistics Department’s Office and its Seberang Perai operations office in Kepala Batas.

He said those facing difficulties registering or unsure how to proceed can visit any of the seven mentioned locations to get assistance from the staff on duty.

“We have also received support from the Penang Information Department, which has stationed its personnel at these counters to guide users,” he said.

Regarding the ‘Flying Squad’ tasked with ensuring inclusive registration, particularly in rural areas, Khairolnizam said that the team will only be deployed starting from the third week of this month.

“We will ensure that everyone can register because we do not want anyone to be excluded from any aid, subsidies, or programmes planned by the government in the future,” he said.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli previously said that the ‘Flying Squad’ would be deployed to specific areas weekly, based on the registration performance from the first week until the end of March.

The Padu system, launched by Anwar on January 2, serves as the country’s secure and comprehensive data hub aimed at preventing any eligible individuals from being left out in the distribution of aid and subsidies. — Bernama