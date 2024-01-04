SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — A man was killed while another was hurt in a landslide incident at a quarry site on Jalan SP2, Bandar Saujana Putra in Kuala Langat today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said that in the incident, the injured victim was rescued by the public and taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

He said the department received a report about the incident at 4.32pm, and a team of officers and members from the Telok Panglima Garang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, arriving at 4.54pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a landslide had occurred at the quarry area with a depth of 1.2 metres.

“There were two victims, believed to be local men in their 30s, who were buried, with one was rescued by the public before the fire department arrived,” he said in a statement.

He added that the deceased victim was successfully retrieved by the firefighters at 6.42pm. — Bernama

