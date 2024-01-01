KUANTAN, Jan 1 — Communication services at two Orang Asli settlements, Pos Lemoi and Pos Telimau in Cameron Highlands that were affected after fibre optic cables were severed in a landslide on Wednesday, have been fully restored today.

Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the reconnection of the severed cables at several areas were done this morning.

“On behalf of the state government, I thank everyone involved for their effort and cooperation for the past few days and settling the disruption.

“Thank you as well to the Orang Asli settlement residents who understand our limitations in resolving this issue,” he said in a statement today.

The landslide had caused complications for the cable repairs as the fallen debris had to be removed before vehicles carrying replacement cables and equipment could access the locations. — Bernama

