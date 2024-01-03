KUCHING, Jan 3 — A Canadian tourist and a Malaysian who lost their way after hiking in Matang Range yesterday, were found this afternoon by a search and rescue (SAR) team from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Petra Jaya station chief Latif Iring said Canadian Lo Hok Man, 37, and Malaysian Ahmad Mohd Rozlan, 28, were found safe by the search team at a spot, about 450m, from the Bomba temporary control post at the foot of the range.

“The two have been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by the police for medical examination,” he said in a statement.

The two had gone hiking in the Matang Range, near Mariamman Temple, yesterday morning, but lost their way while returning.

Advertisement

According to Latif, the two sent a message via WhatsApp with their location when they could not find their way back.

He said a search operation, which was initiated at about 7.38pm, failed to find them and it was called off at about 11pm.

He said a search operation resumed at about 10am today and found them safe at about 3pm.

Advertisement

The search operation also involved the police and some villagers.