JOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — Johor has fully recovered from the floods after the last operating temporary relief centre in Segamat was closed today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall relief centre, which housed 23 people from seven families, was closed at 5pm.

However, it added that Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Peta in Mersing was still cut off, adding that motorists could use the alternative route through Ladang Mutiara-Paloh.

Mersing and Segamat were hit by floods on December 26, with three relief centres opened to house 137 victims from 39 families. — Bernama

