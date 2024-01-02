PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today said that the estimated damage to educational institutions in three states due to the flood disaster from November 11, 2023 to January 1 exceeds RM1 million.

She said that her ministry has mobilised assistance for educational institutions, students, and teachers affected by the flood.

“Based on the initial report we received, the estimated damage caused by the North East Moonsoon Flood exceeds RM 1 million which involves damage to furniture, fences, physical buildings and assets that cannot be transferred in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang,” she told during a press conference at Ministry of Education here, today.

