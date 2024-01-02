PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Floods have affected a total of 4,893.73 hectares of agricultural land and 2,269 farmers, resulting in losses estimated at RM22,823,601, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Among the severely affected agricultural areas are those in Kelantan,” he said at the media conference after chairing a briefing on the latest flood situation here today.

The Central Disaster Management Committee chairman said 51 health facilities were also affected, with 23 facilities in Kelantan, 17 in Pahang and 11 in Terengganu.

Ahmad Zahid said since the beginning of the north-east monsoon in early November last year, a total of 62,467 victims and 19,204 homes were affected in several states, adding that he hoped the district offices in the affected areas would distribute aid fairly to all flood victims.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the National Disaster Management Agency (nadma) was also on high alert to face the flood disaster expected to occur in Sabah and Sarawak from February to March.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid wanted the procurement process for hydraulic pumps to be expedited to tackle the stagnant floodwaters issue in several areas, especially on the east coast.

“The request was made in March last year, and I received a report that the pumps are still not delivered due to procurement procedures.

“Nadmahas provided an allocation to the Irrigation and Drainage Department...during urgent situations, we must look for the best way to speed up the delivery,” he added. — Bernama