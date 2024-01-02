PASIR MAS, Jan 2 — Schooling sessions at 595 secondary and primary schools in Kelantan, including those affected by floods, are running smoothly.

State Education Department (JPN) deputy director (School Management Sector) Mat Lazim Mohammad said this was based on monitoring efforts, particularly in flood-hit districts of Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

“Officials from JPN and district education offices have conducted monitoring focusing on flood-affected schools in these two districts.

“I have been informed that everything is proceeding smoothly,” he told reporters after a visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Rantau Panjang here today.

Meanwhile, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate Che Sofea Che Faizul, 17, expressed hope that there would be no fourth wave of floods during the examination period.

“I am scheduled to sit for the SPM examination from Jan 8 until March, so I pray that everything proceeds smoothly and we do not face another flood situation.

“Our SPM preparation classes were interrupted due to the floods, leading us to rely on online guidance from our teachers,” she said.

Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia candidate, Pirayuth Prawing, 20, said that he needs to intensify his preparation for the upcoming examination on Jan 22, after having been unable to do so effectively earlier due to his home being affected by floods. — Bernama