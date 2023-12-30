PASIR MAS, Dec 30 — The cleaning lady at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (Arab) Al-Falah in Kampung Siram here has such a strong sense of duty that she turned up at 7 am to clean the school first before her own house.

“I am duty-bound to finish cleaning here first before school starts next Tuesday. I can clean my house later,” said Rugayah Ahmad @ Ahmat, 54, when met by Bernama, here today.

“The tables and chairs must be scrubbed first. I must make sure everything is ready before the students return,” she said.

The mother of six expressed her sadness at discovering many damaged al-Qurans, books, and students’ belongings while cleaning.

“The water rose so quickly we did not have time to save (the items),” she said referring to the floods that hit the area on Dec 26.

It was also touching that Rugayah’s eldest brother, Muhammad Navi, 57, who is a security guard at the school, accompanied the second of his six siblings to help tidy up the mess.

Navi, who has been in charge of keeping the school safe since the floods first started, hoped the flood waters would recede completely before Tuesday so that the students could attend school comfortably. — Bernama

