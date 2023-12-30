KOTA BARU, Dec 30 — The Kelantan government has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the payment of RM177.96 million in ‘wang ihsan’ (compassionate fund) to the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said that the total ‘wang ihsan’ payment to Kelantan for the year 2023 amounted to RM217.96 million.

Mohd Nassuruddin also welcomed the prime minister’s announcement during his recent visit to assess the flood situation and meet flood victims at the temporary relief centres in Pasir Mas on Thursday.

"This includes the immediate approval of funds for the construction of temporary embankments for the Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) in Rantau Panjang worth RM6 million.

"The acquisition process for five upcoming flood mitigation projects in Kelantan, worth RM910.52 million, is scheduled to begin in 2024," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nassuruddin also expressed the state government's commitment to take all necessary steps to expedite the land acquisition process for these projects.

"The state government is confident that the announcement will enhance the people’s well-being and foster a strong federal-state relationship aligned with a mature and prosperous political culture," he said. — Bernama

