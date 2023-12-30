PASIR MAS, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will use the standard operating procedure (SOP) for floods introduced by the Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) as a benchmark for preparing other health facilities to face the natural disaster.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the SOP would be developed as a practice in flood-affected states such as Terengganu, Johor and Pahang.

He said JKNK has prepared the SOP taking into account the situation before the floods, during the floods and after the floods.

"I found that during the floods, four groups were formed, namely health, medical, mental health and health literacy promotion teams.

"It's a good development because, for example, at the Pasir Mas Health Office (PKD), they have the ability to monitor in real-time including having a dashboard that can be used to make predictions of areas that will be severely affected by flooding," he told reporters after visiting a flood relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Baroh Pial, Rantau Panjang, here today.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the number of Covid-19 cases reported at relief centres in Kelantan is under control.

"Fifteen Covid-19 cases have been detected at relief centres in Kelantan, especially in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah during the three waves of flooding since November.

"The Covid-19 victims were in categories 1 and 2 with no symptoms and mild symptoms," he added. — Bernama