KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Rapid KL will extend the operating hours for selected rail transit and bus services until 1.30am on January 1 (Monday) to cater to those going out to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said in a statement today that the service extension would involve 12 light rail transit (LRT), mass rapid transit (MRT), KL monorail stations, three bus rapid transit (BRT) stations as well as 21 Rapid KL and MRT feeder bus routes.

Among the rail transit routes involved are the Kelana Jaya LRT line involving the KLCC and Masjid Jamek stations; the Ampang LRT line to Sri Petaling (Masjid Jamek, Bandaraya, IOI Puchong Jaya and Maluri stations); the KL Monorail line (Bukit Bintang station); the Kajang MRT line (Bukit Bintang, TRX, Cochrane, Maluri and stations); the Putrajaya MRT line (TRX station); and Sunway BRT line (Sunway Lagoon, SunMed and SunU-Monash stations).

“Other stations will end their operations as normal, however, passengers can exit from the stations to continue their journey,” it added.

Prasarana also urged commuters to use the Touch n’ Go card to enjoy a smoother journey and avoid congestion. Others are encouraged to purchase return tokens to avoid queues during the journey back.

The statement said that Rapid KL will increase the number of staff to help facilitate operations, adding that train frequency for all services will be increased to eight minutes from 1pm and four minutes from 8pm until the end of the operating hours.

“For more information, visit MyRapidKL’s X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook page, or its website,” it added. ― Bernama