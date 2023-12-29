KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The number of flood victims in four states dropped further to 16,919 people housed in 70 relief centres as of 8pm today, compared to 20,036 people at 82 relief centres earlier.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Pahang, the number of evacuees taking shelter in six relief centres in Bera, Maran and Temerloh has decreased to 120 people from 214 in the late afternoon.

Some 87 people from 17 families are still housed at one relief centre that opened following a landslide incident in Cameron Highlands.

The number of flood victims in Kelantan also continued to decline to 15,882 people who are sheltering at 42 relief centres in Jeli, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas and Tumpat, compared to 17,950 people at 46 centres earlier.

The report said that in Terengganu, the number of victims in Dungun, Kuala Terengganu and Marang dropped to 862 people, currently placed at 20 relief centres.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 55 people from 15 families who are taking shelter in two relief centres in Segamat.

Meanwhile, several rivers are at the danger level, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kota Baru, Jeli and Gua Musang as well as Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas in Kelantan; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis; and Sungai Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama

