KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — RHB Banking Group and OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd are the latest banks to come forward and offer assistance to their customers who are adversely affected by the recent floods in the country.

In a statement today, RHB said the bank is extending a helping hand to affected customers, namely individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), through its Flood Relief Assistance Programme, which will be available from now until January 31, 2024.

It said under the programme, eligible individual customers may apply for a deferment of instalment payments for up to six months for mortgages, Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) loan/term financing-i facilities, personal loan/financing-i and hire purchase/-i.

Furthermore, RHB is offering a waiver of up to six months for late payment charges and interest/actual management fee on affected credit card/-i up to a total of RM500 from February until July 2024, as well as a card replacement fee waiver for all ATM, debit card/-i, and credit card/-i.

Its managing director of group community banking, Jeffrey Ng, said the bank is committed to helping ease customers' financial burden during these difficult times.

“Customers impacted by the floods are strongly encouraged to contact our call centre or respective relationship managers for further assistance on the Flood Relief Assistance Programme,” he said.

Ng said RHB will also provide financial support in the form of cash to 400 families in the hardest-hit regions of Kelantan and Terengganu, helping them to rebuild their lives and alleviate the hardships caused by the flood.

For more information on the Flood Relief Assistance Programme, visit https://www.rhbgroup.com/files/others/highlights/H20231228-1.pdf

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, OCBC Bank and its Islamic banking subsidiary OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd (OCBC Al-Amin) have urged all customers who are affected by the floods to get in touch with the bank for potential relief or restructuring measures in relation to their existing loans or financing schemes.

OCBC Bank said individuals can call the bank’s dedicated consumer hotline at 03-8317 5011, while SME and microenterprise customers can call 03-8317 5200.

The lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

It said corporate and commercial banking customers should call their respective relationship managers.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in four states dropped to 20,036 in 82 temporary relief centres as of 4pm today (December 29). — Bernama