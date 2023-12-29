KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor and Pahang continued to show a downward trend with 20,036 people placed at 82 relief centres this evening, compared to 22,033 people at 92 centres at midday.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Pahang, the number of victims sheltering at nine relief centres in Bera, Jerantut, Kuantan, Maran and Temerloh has slightly decreased to 214 individuals from 227 individuals earlier today.

In addition, the number of victims housed in a relief centre set up due to a landslide incident in Cameron Highlands remained unchanged at 87 people from 17 families.

Meanwhile, Kelantan, the most affected by the floods, has seen a positive development as evacuees dropped to 17,950 people housed at 46 relief centres, compared to 19,167 people at 53 centres in five districts in the afternoon.

The five affected districts are Pasir Mas, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, and Tumpat.

Terengganu also recorded a drop in the number of evacuees to 1,817 people at 24 relief centres in Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Marang and Setiu this evening, compared to 2,576 people at 31 relief centres earlier.

The report said that the number of flood evacuees in Johor also showed a slight decrease to 55 people from 15 families taking shelter at three relief centres in Segamat, compared to 63 people from 16 families in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Kelantan in Jeli, Sungai Kelantan in Gua Musang and Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, remain at dangerous levels as of this evening. — Bernama