KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor has continued to drop while in Pahang it increased, with a total of 24,733 evacuees tonight compared to 26,914 this afternoon.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of active temporary relief centres (PPS) in the affected states dropped to 101 as of 8pm tonight compared to 131 as of noon.

Kelantan still has the most number of flood victims at PPS with 20,969 people from 6,615 families, followed by Terengganu (3,432 individuals from 951 families), Pahang (278 people from 72 families) and Johor (54 victims from 14 families).

The report said the Kelantan figure tonight was lower than the 21,252 this afternoon and they were housed at 53 PPS in four districts, with the PPS in Pasir Mas district recording the most victims at 16,980.

Advertisement

The flood victims in Terengganu dropped to 3,432 people at 37 PPS tonight compared to 5,359 people at 53 PPS this afternoon, with the affected districts being Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Setiu.

According to the report, the number of evacuees in Johor dropped to 54 tonight from 63 this afternoon, with three PPS still active in Segamat.

In Pahang, the number of victims rose to 278 people at eight PPS in seven districts tonight, including 17 landslide victims at a PPS in Cameron Highlands, compared to 209 people at five PPS in four districts this afternoon. — Bernama

Advertisement